The death has occurred of Brian Tipping

Tipping (Lurgan) August 22nd 2022 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Brian dearly beloved husband of Maureen 23 Desmond Avenue R.I.P, and much loved father of Frank, Roisin and Ciaran, beloved father-in-law of Julie, Donal and Aisling, loving granda to Odhrán, Niall, Aoibh, Carrie, Theo, Cara and Lana.

Funeral on Thursday at 10.00am from his late residence to St Peter's Church for 10.30am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery. Brian's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Peter's Church Webcam.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, family and family circle.

House Private.