The death has occurred of Patricia Ann (Pat) Wilson

Wilson / Patricia Ann (Pat) August 24th 2022 suddenly at home, Ballyregan Road Dundonald. Beloved daughter of the late Bob and Lily (Bleary) dearly loved sister of Kathleen, Bertie, David, Roberta and the late Helen and Audrey, dear sister-in-law of Shirley, Anne and Peter also a precious auntie of Cheryl, Lisa, Derek, Cathy and Robert and loving great auntie of Sammy, Lily, Darcy, Noah, Jonah, Ella, Jake, Ellie and Nathan.

Funeral Service in Newmills Presbyterian Church (Moss Bank Road, Portadown) on Saturday 27th August at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining Burial Ground.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Belfast City Vineyard c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints". Psalm 116:15