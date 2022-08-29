The death has occurred of Anna BAILEY (née Toner)

Bailey Anna (nee Toner), 25th August 2022, peacefully at her daughter’s home 171 Carniny Road Ballymena, formerly 36 Conor Park, Lurgan. Dearly loved wife of the late Edward (Eddie), Darling mummy of Anne-Marie and the late baby Joseph, dear mother-in-law of Ian, devoted and much-loved nanny of Neil and Ross.

Funeral service in St. Pauls Parish Church, Lurgan on Tuesday 30th August after 10am Requiem Mass, interment afterwards St Colman’s Cemetery.

House private.

Time for us to part now, we won’t say goodbye;

Look for me in rainbows, shining in the sky.

Every waking moment, and all your whole life through

just look for me and love me, as you know I loved you.