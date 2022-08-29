The death has occurred of John (Jackie) Madine

Madine (Bleary) August 28th 2022 peacefully at Aughnacloy House John (Jackie) dearly beloved husband of Mary 15 Cedar Drive Bleary R.I.P, and much loved father of Edel, Liam and Michael, beloved father-in-law of Chris, Aelish and Sinead, loving granda to Rebekah, Lee, Cara, Anna, Daire and Oran.

Funeral on Wednesday at 10.15am from his late residence to St Colman's Church Clare for 11.00am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

St Pio pray for him.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, family and family circle.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Aughnacloy House. Cheques made payable to M D Health Care Ltd c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tele (028) 38322232 or donation box in the home.