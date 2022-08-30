The death has occurred of Ethel Shirley Violet Conn

August 29th 2022 peacefully at hospital. Cherished wife of William (Billy) Hazelgrove Avenue, Lurgan. Beloved mother of Sonia and the late Sharon, much loved mother-in-law of Trevor Robinson, precious nanny of Simon (and his partner Raluca) Emma and Sarah, loving great nanny of Jessica, Ella and Katie and dear sister of Freda, Kenny, Elsie and the late Victor, Edmund, Joan and Albert.

House and Funeral private.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Macmillan c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

“Absent from the body, present with the Lord”.

2 Corinthians 5:8