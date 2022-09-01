The death has occurred of Audrey Beattie

Beattie – 30th August 2022, suddenly at home, Russell Drive, Lurgan. Audrey, treasured sister of Brenda, Jean, Esther, Catherine, Jim and the late Robert.

Funeral Service on Friday at 11am in Milne’s Funeral Home, 57 Tandragee Road, Lurgan BT66 8TL, with committal following in Tullylish Parish Church graveyard.

House strictly private. Family and friends will be made welcome at Milne’s Funeral Home (address as above) on Thursday between 5pm and 7pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the benefit of Praxis Care via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to Praxis Care, c/o Milne Funeral Services, 57 Tandragee Road, Lurgan BT66 8TL.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.