The death has occurred of Gerard McCorry

McCorry (Lurgan) August 30th 2022 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Gerard, dearly beloved husband of Lucinda 17 Glenholme Avenue Taghnevan R.I.P, and much loved father of Denise, Declan, Gerard, Kevin, Leona, Finbar and Darragh, beloved father-in -law of Jamie, Charlene, Niamh, Ryan and Carrie, and a loving granda, beloved brother of Michael, Liam and Sean.

Funeral on Friday at 9.15am from his late residence to St Paul's Church for 10.00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery. Gerard's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Paul's Church webcam.

St Pio pray for him.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, family and entire family circle.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Renal Unit Daisy Hill Hospital Newry c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tele (028) 38322232 or donation box in the home.