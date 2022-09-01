The death has occurred of Mary Walsh (née Bradley)

Walsh (nee Bradley), (Craigavon), August 30, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Mary, 162 Meadowbrook, beloved wife of the late James and loving mother of Maria, Deirdre, Brenda, Carmel, Liam, Angela, Cathal, Tracy, Brigeen, Denise and the late Moya, Terence, and Kieran. A dear mother in law and a cherished granny, great granny and great great granny, loving sister of Josephine Farrelly (Liverpool).

Requiem Mass for Mary will be celebrated on Friday at 11.00 am in St. Anthony’s Church, Craigavon. Burial afterwards in St. Colman’s Cemetery.

The family home will remain private for family and close friends only.

Our Lady of Knock and St. Joseph pray for her.

Lovingly remembered by her family and entire family circle.