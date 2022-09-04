The death has occurred of Patricia (Patsy) McStravick

McStravick (Lurgan) Patricia (Patsy) died peacefully September 2nd 2022 at her home 4 Cherrytree Walk, dearly beloved wife of the late Matt R.I.P, and much loved mother of Anthony, Elisha, Sharon and Warren, beloved mother-in-law of Joanne, Martin, Brendan and Ann, and a loving granny and great granny.

Funeral on Monday at 9.30am from her late home to St Paul's Church for 10.00am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

Patricia's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Paul's Church webcam.

St Martin and St Anthony pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.