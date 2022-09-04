The death has occurred of Peter Martin (Pete) Downey

September 2nd 2022 peacefully at hospital. Beloved husband of Anne (Parkmore, Craigavon) dearly loved father of James, Peter,

Lee-Anne and the late Nicola, loving father-in-law of Margaret, precious grandad of Joshua and Elijah and dear brother of Sheila, Les and Chris.

Funeral Service took place in St Saviour's Parish Church, Craigavon, on Monday 5th September at 11am followed by committal in Kernan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Parkinson's UK Northern Ireland, c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service,

7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.