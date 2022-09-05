The death has occurred of Doreen Donnelly (née Taylor)

Donnelly nee Taylor 3rd September 2022, peacefully in Craigavon Area Hospital, late of Hazelgrove Avenue, Lurgan. Doreen, beloved wife of Sam, cherished mum of Stephen, mother in law of Ciara and Deirdre, also a much loved Granny of Elise, Lorcan and Darcy.

House private.

Funeral Service Tuesday at 11am in Milne’s Funeral Home (Lurgan) with committal following in Lurgan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations for the benefit of Craigavon Cardiac Care via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to Craigavon Cardiac Care c/o Milne Funeral Services, 57 Tandragee Road, Lurgan BT66 8TL.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers, sisters, and the entire family circle.