The death has occurred of Edith (Edie) Patterson

Patterson / Edith (Edie), September 4th 2022 peacefully at hospital. Late of Russell Drive, Lurgan. Dearly loved sister of Jim and the late Phyllis.

Funeral Service in Malcomsons Funeral Home on Wednesday 7th September at 1pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

Family and friends welcome to share their condolences in Malcomsons Funeral Home, Tuesday between 7pm and 9pm.

No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for Cancer Research NI c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Will be lovingly remembered by all her family circle and friends.

Safe In The Arms Of Jesus.