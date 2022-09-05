The death has occurred of Olive Freeburn (née Abraham)

September 4th 2022 peacefully at her home 95a Banbridge Road, Waringstown. Beloved wife of Roy, loving mother of Thomas, Roy, Emma and the late Paul, dear mother-in-law of Carol and Peter and loving granny of Paula (and her husband Matthew), Matthew, Charlie, Isabella and Harry.

Funeral from her late home on Wednesday at 2.30pm (Service 2.00pm) followed by committal in Lurgan Cemetery. House strictly private until time of funeral.

No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for Macmillan Cancer Care C/o Ronnie Russell Funeral Director, 59 Waringstown Road, Lurgan, BT66 7HH.

Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.

Psalm 116:15