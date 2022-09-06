The death has occurred of Fionntan McQuillan

The death has occurred of Fionntan McQuillan
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Tuesday 6 September 2022 15:24

McQuillan (Silverwood, Lurgan), September 6, 2022 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Fionntan, dearly loved father of Niamh, Donal and Caoime and loving brother of Marie, Ide, Comghal, Colm, Aine and the late Donal R.I.P.

His remains will repose at his brother Colm’s residence, 11 Collingdale, Lurgan tomorrow Wednesday from 11.00 am.

Requiem Mass for Fionntan will be celebrated on Thursday at 10.00 am in St. Paul’s Church. Burial afterwards in the St. Colman's Cemetery.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Always lovingly remembered by his family and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired to Dementia UK, c/o McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan. Telephone: 02838 324404.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

info@yourlurgan.com