The death has occurred of Fionntan McQuillan

McQuillan (Silverwood, Lurgan), September 6, 2022 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Fionntan, dearly loved father of Niamh, Donal and Caoime and loving brother of Marie, Ide, Comghal, Colm, Aine and the late Donal R.I.P.

His remains will repose at his brother Colm’s residence, 11 Collingdale, Lurgan tomorrow Wednesday from 11.00 am.

Requiem Mass for Fionntan will be celebrated on Thursday at 10.00 am in St. Paul’s Church. Burial afterwards in the St. Colman's Cemetery.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Always lovingly remembered by his family and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired to Dementia UK, c/o McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan. Telephone: 02838 324404.