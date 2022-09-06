The death has occurred of Norma Beattie

September 6th 2022 at hospital. Wife of the late Kenneth and dearly loved mother of Ivan and Jonathan (late of Coronation Place, Gibsons Hill, Lurgan)

Funeral Service in Malcomsons Funeral Home on Thursday 8th September at 1pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Alzheimers Society, c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert St. Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing sons and their partners Michelle and Leanne, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle.