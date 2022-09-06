The death has occurred of Norma Beattie

The death has occurred of Norma Beattie
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Tuesday 6 September 2022 23:00

September 6th 2022 at hospital. Wife of the late Kenneth and dearly loved mother of Ivan and Jonathan (late of Coronation Place, Gibsons Hill, Lurgan)

Funeral Service in Malcomsons Funeral Home on Thursday 8th September at 1pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Alzheimers Society, c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert St. Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing sons and their partners Michelle and Leanne, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

info@yourlurgan.com