The death has occurred of Catherine Jennifer Nunn (née Eakin)
Monday 12 September 2022 9:13

Nunn / Catherine Jennifer (née Eakin), September 8th 2022 peacefully at Newry Hospice. Late of Chestnut Manor, Mill Hill, Waringstown.
Dearly loved wife of Peter, beloved mother of Victoria and Millie, cherished daughter of Jim and Jenny and dearest sister of Christopher and his wife Debbie.

Funeral Service in Holy Trinity Church Waringstown on Tuesday 13th September at 2.30pm followed by a private cremation.

House strictly private.

No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for Newry Hospice c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

Forever In Our Thoughts.

