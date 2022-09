September 8th 2022 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital Maternity Unit. Precious baby son of Steven and Karen (nee French) and much loved baby brother of Leon, Elliot, Oliver and Sophie.

House and funeral strictly private.

Donations if desired may be made for Craigavon Area Hospital Neonatal Unit C/o Ronnie Russell Funeral Director, 59 Waringstown Road, Lurgan, BT66 7HH (Cheques made payable to Ronnie Russell Donations Account Please).