The death has occurred of Edna Downing (née Byrne)

Downing (née Byrne) (Lurgan), September 10, 2022 peacefully.

Edna, beloved wife of the late John and devoted mother of Patricia, Barbara, Edna, John, Paul, Jerome and Orla. Loving mother-in-law to Eamonn, Pauline, Christian and the late Helen a devoted grandmother and great grandmother, and much loved sister of Dean Arthur Byrne, Moya McVeigh and Edith O'Neill.

Funeral from her home, 37 Leansmount Road, BT67 0AQ on Tuesday at 11.30 am to St. Peter’s Church for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Colman’s Cemetery.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Saint Anthony pray for her.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother, sisters, grandchildren, great-granddaughter and entire family circle.