The death has occurred of Joe Haughian

Haughian (Lurgan) September 11th 2022 peacefully at Daisy Hill Hospital Newry. Joe dearly beloved husband of the late Molly 8 Desmond Avenue Lurgan R.I.P, and much loved father of Joe, Bernadette, Donna and Colette and loving granda to Sinead and Ciaron.

His remains will be reposing at his home on Monday from 6.00pm.

Funeral on Tuesday at 2.00pm to St Peter's Church for 2.30pm Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

Joe's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Peter's Church webcam.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Very deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

House Private.