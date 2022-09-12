The death has occurred of Margaret Elizabeth Anne Healey (née Thompson)

9th September, 2022. Peacefully at hospital. Dearly beloved wife and best friend of Derek and beloved mother of Gavin, Stephen and the late Geoffrey, (Glenshane Drive Lurgan)

Funeral Service in Malcomsons Funeral Home on Sunday 11th September at 2.00pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Shankill Parish Church Building Fund c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service 7 Robert Street Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter-in-law Heather, Gavin's partner Stephen, grandchildren Kyle and Calum and family circle.

The Lord Is My Shepherd.