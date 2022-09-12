The death has occurred of Oliver Toman

Toman (Lurgan) September 9th 2022, peacefully at home. Oliver dearly beloved husband of Mary 1 Springwell Walk Taghnevan Lurgan R.I.P, and much loved father of Donna, Mark and Stephen, beloved father-in-law of Brian, Moira and Theresa, loving granda to Brian, Sarah-Louise, Matthew, Niamh, Sean, Liam, Mark and Ashleigh, and great granda to Grace, Aoife, Blaine, Aria, Georga and Jax.

His funeral took place on Sunday at 12.45pm from his late home to St Peter's Church for 1.30pm Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery. St Teresa pray for him.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, family and entire family circle.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tele (028) 38322232 or donation box in the home.