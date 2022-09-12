The death has occurred of Samuel George Gardiner

Gardiner / Samuel George, called home September 7th 2022 peacefully at hospital. Late of New Forge Road, Magheralin.

Dearly loved husband of Joan, beloved father of Dianne, Andrew and David, father-in-law of Ryan, Menglu and Martina and much loved grandfather of Zoe, Ollie, Charlie, Thea and Flynn.

His Funeral Service in Lough Road Gospel Hall (34 Lough Road, Dromore, BT25 1JE) took place on Friday 9th September at 12noon followed by interment in Magheralin Parish Churchyard.

Donations if desired may be made for Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

Absent From The Body, Present With The Lord.

2 Corinthians ch5 v8.