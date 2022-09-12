The death has occurred of Thomas Alvin McNally

McNALLY/ Thomas Alvin September 10th 2022 at Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Karen. (Late of Union Street, Lurgan) Beloved father of Gavin. Brother of Elizabeth, Philip and the late Reggie.

Friends welcome to meet with the family at Malcomsons Funeral Home on Wednesday 14th at 7pm - 9pm. A private cremation to take place later.

House private.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made for Diabetes UK and Meningitis Research c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE (Cheques made payable to Malcomsons Donation Account please)

Deeply Regretted by his sorrowing Wife, Son, Sister, Brother, Grandchildren and Family Circle.