The death has occurred of Ann Toner (née Green)

Toner (Nee Green) (Lurgan) September 12th 2022 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Ann R.I.P, dearly beloved wife of Pat 3 Villiers Avenue Lurgan BT66 6JY, and much loved mother of Dáire and Ciarán and partners Mike and Louise and loving nanny to Mason and Ryley.

Funeral on Thursday at 11.15am from her late residence to St Paul's Church for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

Ann's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Paul's Church webcam.

Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband family and entire family circle.