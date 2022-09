September 12th 2022 peacefully at home, Belfast Road Dollingstown.

Beloved husband of Helen, also a precious Uncle.

Funeral Service in Malcomsons Funeral Home on Wednesday 14th September at 1pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Cancer Research UK c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

Love's Last Gift, Remembrance.