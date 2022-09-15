The death has occurred of David Ruddy

September 14th 2022 peacefully at hospital. Cherished husband of Joan, beloved father of Sharon and Michael, dear father-in-law of William and Petra, loving grandad of Robin, Sherrie, Jirinka, Lillie-May, Leon and Henry and precious great grandad of Arthur, Otis, Ivan, Brody, Harley and Lucy.

Funeral from his home, 6 Slievecool Park, Lurgan on Friday 16th September at 1.30pm (Service 1pm) followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for NI Kidney Research Fund c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.