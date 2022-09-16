The death has occurred of Norah Corkin (née Irwin)

September 14th 2022 peacefully at hospital. Dearly loved wife of David and dearest sister of Vera, Mona and Amy.

Funeral from her home 79 Pollock Drive, Lurgan on Saturday 17th September at 2.30pm for Service in St. Saviours Church, Dollingstown at 3pm followed by interment in Magheralin Parish Churchyard.

House strictly private.

Family and friends welcome to share their condolences in Malcomsons Funeral Home, Friday between 7pm and 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Alzheimer’s Society c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Lovingly remembered by her husband, sisters, nieces, nephews and family circle.

Jesus Loves Me This I Know.