Campbell (nee Curran) (Aghagallon), September 2022 suddenly at home.

Annette, 8 Ferngrove Avenue, beloved wife of Gerard and cherished mother of Orlaígh and Eimear, a devoted daughter of Alice and Jim Curran, and a dearly loved sister of Una, Maurice, Damian and Adrian, loving daughter in law of Patricia Campbell and a dear sister in law to Arlene, Brian and Andrew.

Funeral arrangements Later.

St. Anthony pray for her.

Always loved and remembered by her sorrowing family and entire family circle.