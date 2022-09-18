The death has occurred of Muriel Winifred McKinley (née Elliott)

September 18th 2022 peacefully at hospital. Beloved wife of the late James and loving mother of Geoffrey and David (40 Ardboe Drive, Lurgan).

Funeral Service in Lurgan Free Presbyterian Church on Wednesday 21st September at 1pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

Visitors welcome at her home on Monday after 6pm.

Family and friends welcome to share their condolences in Malcomsons Funeral Home, Tuesday between 6pm – 8pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Free Presbyterian Church Missionary Council c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing sons, daughters-in-law Ivy and Karen, grandchildren Jonathan, Andrew, Sarah, Emma, Jade and Joel, great grandchildren Lyla-Grace, Caleb, Penelope, Jemimah and Cooper and sister Joan.

“Absent From The Body, Present With The Lord”. 2 Corinthians 5:8.