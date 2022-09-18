The death has occurred of Tarlach Brady

Brady (Lurgan) September 17th 2022 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Tarlach, dearly beloved husband of Margaret 49 Levin Road Lurgan R.I.P, and much loved father of Tarlach, Eamonn and Mairead, beloved father-in-law of Tara, Siobhan and Fintan, and loving granda to Erin, Kristen, Tarlach, Catherine,, Conaire, Matthew, Bethany, Deaglan, Einri and Fianna.

Funeral on Tuesday at 9.45am from his late residence to St Peter’s Church for 10.30am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery. Tarlach’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Peter’s Church webcam.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Very deeply regretted by her loving wife, family and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tele (028)38322232 or donation box in the home.

