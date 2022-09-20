The death has occurred for Patricia (Pat) Doran

Doran (Lurgan). Patricia (Pat) died peacefully September 19th 2022 at her home 43 Lurgan Tarry, dearly beloved wife of Greg (Bingo), and much loved mother of Tina, Johnpaul, Sonya and Sean, beloved mother-in-law of Anissa and a loving granny.

Funeral on Thursday at 9.45am from her late home to St Peter’s Church for 10.30am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

Patricia’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Peter’s Church Webcam.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband, family and entire family circle.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tele (028) 38322232 or donation box in the home.