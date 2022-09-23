The death has occurred of Cyril McCullough

September 22nd 2022 suddenly at home, Inn Road Dollingstown. Beloved husband of Anne, loving father of Deborah, Stephen, Sarah, Terry, Natalie and the late Philip also a dear father-in-law, granda, great granda and brother.

Funeral from his daughter Deborah's home, 3 Pines Park, Lurgan on Monday 26th September at 2pm (Service 1:30pm) followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Newry Hospice c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

The Lord Is My Shepherd.

