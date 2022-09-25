The death has occurred of Christopher E. Abraham

Abraham / Christopher E. September 25th 2022 peacefully at hospital. Late of Ashfield House, Ardmore.

Son of the late Christopher and Jane, dearly loved brother of George and the late Sadie, Henry, Pearl and Wesley and dearest brother-in-law of Jean.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

House strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Ardmore Parish Church Fabric Fund c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all the family circle and friends.

Safe In The Arms Of Jesus.