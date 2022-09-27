The death has occurred of Catherine Carville

Carville (Derryadd), September 27, 2022 peacefully surrounded by her family.

Catherine, late of Ardmore Road, beloved wife of the late Seamus and a much loved mother of Eilish, Ursula, Catherine and John, loving grandmother to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral from her daughter Catherine’s residence, 21 Belevedere Manor, Lurgan on Thursday at 9.45 am to St. Patrick’s Church, Derrymacash for 10.30 am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

Always loved and remembered by her sorrowing daughters, son, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle.