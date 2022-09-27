The death has occurred of Catherine Carville

The death has occurred of Catherine Carville
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Tuesday 27 September 2022 15:55

Carville (Derryadd), September 27, 2022 peacefully surrounded by her family.
Catherine, late of Ardmore Road, beloved wife of the late Seamus and a much loved mother of Eilish, Ursula, Catherine and John, loving grandmother to her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral from her daughter Catherine’s residence, 21 Belevedere Manor, Lurgan on Thursday at 9.45 am to St. Patrick’s Church, Derrymacash for 10.30 am Requiem Mass.
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

Always loved and remembered by her sorrowing daughters, son, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

info@yourlurgan.com