The death has occurred of Francis (Francie) Haughian
Tuesday 27 September 2022 14:06

Haughian (Lurgan) September 26th 2022.

Francis (Francie), Carrickvale Avenue, beloved husband of Geraldine and dearly loved father of Conor and Debbie, dear son of the late Kathleen and Francis and brother of John, Elizabeth, Mick, Anne Marie and the late Patsy. R.I.P.

Funeral on Wednesday from his late residence at 11.30am to St. Paul's Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in St. Colman's cemetery.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son, son-in-law Neil, grand daughter Ava, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and family circle.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on St. Paul's Parish webcam.

House strictly private, family only please.

