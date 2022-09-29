The death has occurred of Francis (Francie) McCabe

McCabe (Lurgan), September 28, 2022, peacefully at home.

Francis (Francie), Springwell Gardens, Taghnevan, beloved husband of Marie, and loving father of Tracey, Eileen, Margretta, Kevin and Noeleen. Dear father in law to Fiona, Bernie, Kevin, Ryan and Stephen a cherished granda and loving brother of Gretta.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10am in St. Paul’s Church. Burial afterwards in St. Colman’s Cemetery.

House private, family only please.

St. Padre Pio pray for him.

Will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired to Southern Area Hospice, c/o Mc Alinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan. Telephone: 02838 324404.