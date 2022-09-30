The death has occurred of Margaret Elizabeth Dowey

Dowey – Margaret Elizabeth 29th September 2022 surrounded by her loving family at Craigavon Area Hospital. Late of 8 Irwin Drive, Lurgan. Cherished mother of Alan and loving mother-in-law of Claire, much loved Granny of Nathaniel. Also a dear sister of Clarke and the late Jim.

Funeral service in St. John’s Parish Church, Lurgan, on Saturday 1st October at 1pm followed by burial in Lurgan Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired online via www.josephpootsfuneraldirectors.com (Tributes and donations) or by cheque made payable to Chest, Heart and Stroke NI c/o Joseph Poots and Son Funeral Directors, 42-44 Bridge Street, Portadown, BT63 5AE.

“We will hold you in our hearts, until we can hold you in Heaven.”