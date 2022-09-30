The death has occurred of Oliver Kelly

Kelly. Oliver (Bleary and Lurgan) died September 29th 2022 peacefully at his home 10 Oakdene Park Bleary and formerly of 47 William Street Lurgan R.I.P, beloved husband of Sarah, and much loved father of Aveen, loving grandpa to Aidan and beloved father-in-law of Steven.

Funeral on Saturday at 11.15am from his home to St Colman's Church Clare for 12.00noon Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Our Lady of Lourdes and St Therese of Lisieux pray for him.

Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, grandson, son-in-law and family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH: Tele (028) 38322232.