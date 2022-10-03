The death has occurred of Alfred Terence (Terry) McCune

McCune, 2nd October 2022, suddenly in the Royal Victoria Hospital, late of Russell Drive, Lurgan.

Alfred Terence (Terry), beloved husband of Caroline, treasured dad of Terry, his wife Lindsey, Andrew, his fiancé Nicola and Warren, his girlfriend Hanna also a much loved Granda.

House private.

Funeral arrangements later.

Family flowers only please, donations for the benefit of N.I. Chest, Heart and Stroke via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to N.I. Chest, Heart and Stroke, c/o Milne Funeral Services, 57 Tandragee Road, Lurgan BT66 8TL.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.