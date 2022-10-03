The death has occurred of Brídín Maire Douglas (née Magee)

Douglas (Nee Magee) (Lurgan). September 30th 2022 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Brídín Maire dearly beloved wife of Jack 15 Old Portadown Road Lurgan BT66 8RG, and much loved mother of Lee, Colm and David, and loving grandma to Mya, Zach, Kasha and Sophia.

Funeral on Tuesday at 9.15am from her late residence to St Paul’s Church for 10.00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

Brídín’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Paul’s Church webcam.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, partners Natalie and Ciara, grandchildren and family circle.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke C/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tele (028) 38322232.