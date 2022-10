September 30th 2022 suddenly at hospital, late of Pines Court, Lurgan. Beloved son of the late Leslie and Emma, dear brother of Ian, brother-in-law of Heather and uncle of Andrew and Rebecca.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday 4th October at Newmills Presbyterian Church Burying Ground at 2.00pm.

House Private.

Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

The day thou gavest Lord has ended.