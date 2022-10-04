The death has occurred of Doris Georgina (Ena) Porter

Porter / Doris Georgina (Ena) October 3rd 2022 peacefully at hospital. Beloved daughter of the late Maud and Cecil and loving sister of Cecil, John, Roy, Winifred, Mabel, Barbara and Jacqueline and the late Margaret, Bertie, Ian and baby Mary Catherine.

Funeral Service in Waringstown Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 2.00pm followed by committal in the adjoining burying ground. All welcome at Ena’s late home, 26 Terrace View, Waringstown.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for N I Chest Heart and Stroke C/o Ronnie Russell Funeral Director, 59 Waringstown Road, Lurgan, BT66 7HH.

Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

Peace Perfect Peace.