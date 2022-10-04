The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Murphy

Murphy 3rd October 2022, peacefully in Craigavon Area Hospital, late of Aughnacloy House and formerly of Stevenson Park, Lurgan.

Robert (Bob) devoted husband of the late Elizabeth, treasured brother of Terry, Gerry, Eugene, Billy, Margaret and the late Jim, Maura, Kathleen and Betty, also a much loved Uncle and Great-Uncle.

Family and friends will be made welcome at Milne’s Funeral Home (Lurgan) on Tuesday between 5pm and 7pm.

Funeral Service on Wednesday at 10.30am in Milne’s Funeral Home, with committal following in Lurgan Cemetery.

No flowers please, donations for the benefit of Aughnacloy House via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to MD Healthcare c/o Milne Funeral Services, 57 Tandragee Road, Lurgan BT66 8TL.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.