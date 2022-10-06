The death has occurred of Maurice Magee

Magee (Lurgan) October 5th 2022 peacefully at Lurgan Hospital. Maurice dearly beloved husband of Maureen 2 Wenlock Terrace Lough Road Lurgan, and much loved father of Sarah (Monaghan) and the late Jane R.I.P, beloved father-in-law of Joe and loving granda to Lily Jane.

Funeral on Saturday at 11.00am from his late residence to St Peter's Church for 11.30am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

Maurice's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Peter's Church webcam.

House Strictly Private on Thursday and Friday evening from 7.00pm.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, son-in-law, grand daughter and family circle.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Simon Community c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tele (028) 38322232 or donation box in the home.