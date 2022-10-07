The death has occurred of Dorothy McRoberts

Called home October 6th 2022 peacefully at hospital, late of Donaghcloney and Belfast. Dearly loved wife of George, loving mum of Alison and Pamela, mother-in-law of Ian and Michael, grandmother of Andrew, Ben, Robbie, Katie and Matthew, great-grandmother of Aoife Grace, sister of Violet and Aunt of Mark and family.

A service of thanksgiving will be held in Shankill Baptist Church, Tennent St, Belfast on Saturday 8th October at 12.00 noon followed by committal in Banbridge New Cemetery at 3.00pm.

All welcome at Alison’s home, 34 Hydepark Manor, Mallusk and Pamela’s home, 102 Dromore Road, Waringstown.

No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for Revival Movement Association C/o Ronnie Russell Funeral Director, 59 Waringstown Road, Lurgan, BT66 7HH.

Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

As for me, I will behold thy face in righteousness: I shall be satisfied, when I awake, with thy likeness.

Psalm 17:15