The death has occurred of Jarlath (Jay) McGeown

Saturday 8 October 2022 22:07

McGeown (Lurgan) October 7th 2022 suddenly. Jarlath (Jay) dearly beloved son of Jarlath and Phyllis McGeown 12F Dingwell Park Taghnevan R.I.P, and much loved brother of Ursula, Fiona, Colin and Declan, beloved brother-in-law of Laurence, Mark, Ann and Clare and a loving uncle and great uncle.

Funeral on Monday at 9.15am from his parents home 28 Richmount Gardens to St Paul’s Church for 10.00am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

Jarlath’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Paul’s Church webcam.

St Anthony pray for him.

Very deeply regretted by his loving father, mother, sisters, brothers and entire family circle.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Trócaire c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tele (028) 38322232.

