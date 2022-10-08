The death has occurred of William (Billy) Coulter

Coulter / William (Billy) October 8th 2022 peacefully at hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Ann, Gilford Road Lurgan and dear father of Graham, Jennifer and Heather.

Funeral Service in Lurgan Elim Church on Tuesday 11th October at 1:00pm followed by a private family interment.

House strictly private.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Lurgan Elim Church c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, daughter-in-law Christine, sons-in-law Derek and Leslie, grandchildren Joy, Sarah, Christopher, Aaron, Rachel, Karl, Leah, Jessica and Jordan, great grandchildren Isaac, Sophie and Hannah and sister Edith.

'He has laid aside his armour,

For a robe of spotless white,

And with Jesus he is walking,

Where the river sparkles bright.

We have laboured here together,

We had laboured side by side,

Just a little while before us,

He has crossed the rolling tide'.