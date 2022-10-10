The death has occurred of Jean Elizabeth Fawcett (née Walker)

Fawcett (nee Walker) 8th October 2022 peacefully in Craigavon Area Hospital, late of Ballynamony Lane, Lurgan. Jean Elizabeth devoted and precious wife of Denis, darling mother of Ashley, Jill, Heather, Carol and the late baby Jonathon.

Also a much loved Granny of Laura, Stuart, Jonathon, Jordanna, Jack, Frankie and Flossie-Bo and a Great Granny Jean.

Funeral service on Wednesday at 1pm in Ballinacorr Methodist Church with committal following in Seagoe Cemetery.

Family Flowers only please, donations for the benefit of Ballinacorr Methodist Church Building Fund via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to Ballinacorr Methodist Church c/o Milne Funeral Services, 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

Safe in the arms of Jesus.