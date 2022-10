O’Hare (nee McAlinden) (Loughinisland, formerly of The Hill, Ballinamoney, Lurgan), died October 9, 2022 peacefully in hospital.

Mary, 43 Crafordstown Road, BT30 8QA, beloved wife of the late Owen and a dear sister of the late Jim, Gerard, Aidan, Kevin, Sean, Frank and Alice.

Funeral arrangements later.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.