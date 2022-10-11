The death has occurred of Francis Henry

Henry (Lurgan) October 10th 2022 peacefully at Aughnacloy House. Francis dearly beloved husband of the late Sheila formerly of Taghnevan Close R.I.P, and much loved father of Martin and Dolores, beloved father-in-law of Yvonne, loving granda to Fiona, Una, Jason and Jamie, loving great granda to Cian and Eva, and beloved brother of Mary, Kathleen, Ann, Sean and the late Teresa.

Funeral on Thursday at 9.30am from his daughter Dolores' home 27 Manor Park to St Paul's Church for 10.00am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

Francis' Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Paul's Church webcam.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Very deeply regretted by his loving family and family circle.